Is Jadarian Price Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8)

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price has not played since Week 3 due to a chest injury, but he returned to practice in a full capacity this week and is not listed on the team's final injury report against the Chicago Bears.

Jadarian Price (chest) not listed on injury report for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 31, 2026

While Price seems to be in line to return, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald did not committ to the rookie running back playing in Week 8.

Seattle still needs to activate Price off of injured reserve for him to be active. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on Saturday that both Price and Zach Charbonnet are expected to play, so it's possible that Macdonald just didn't want to signal the other roster moves the team is making ahead of Monday's showdown.

The Seahawks do not technically need to activate Jadarian Price off of IR until Monday.



Mike Macdonald indicated there were some roster items to work through before then.



With no injury designation, the expectation is he will be active and play. pic.twitter.com/nfnKI6rBcD — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) October 31, 2026

This season, Price has played in three games, carrying the ball 28 times for 119 yards (4.3 yards per carry) while adding four catches (on seven targets) for 21 yards. He has not has as big of an impact as Seattle hoped when it took him in the back end of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Still, Price figures to factor into the Seattle backfield rotation along with Charbonnet and Emanuel Wilson. The Seahawks' running game has not been great this season, so it'll be interesting to see what it can do at full strength.

There's one player prop that I'm eyeing for the Seahawks' running game in Week 8.

Best Seahawks Prop Bet vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zach Charbonnet Anytime TD (+130)

Charbonnet is expected to make his return from the PUP list in Week 8, which would be a massive boost to the Seattle backfield.

Last season, the former second-round pick had 12 rushing touchdowns, and he’s scored 21 times over the last two seasons. Macdonald said that the team has a “plan” for Charbonnet in Week 8, and while I’d expect him to play limited snaps, he’s likely the team’s best option in the red zone.

The short-yard specialist has a ton of starting experience since he was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s at least worth a look to maintain the goal-line role that he had in the 2025 season.

The Bears have been beatable with the running game, allowing 4.4 yards per carry while ranking 19th in EPA/Rush this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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