Is Jadarian Price Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Commanders in NFL Week 3)

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price was banged up in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, playing just 34.3 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

However, the 2026 first-round pick is off the injury report and expected to be a "full-go" in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. This is great news for a Seattle offense that will also get Sam Darnold (glute) back in the lineup against Washington.

Macdonald: Jadarian Price (chest) will be full-go in Week 3. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 25, 2026

Price has played less than 50 percent of the Seahawks' snaps in each of their first two games, ceding some work to George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. The rookie has impressed when he's been on the field, carrying the ball 23 times for 104 yards while catching three of his four targets for 14 yards.

He handled 13 carries and one reception despite playing just 24 offensive snaps in Week 2.

So, a "full-go" Price could have an expanded role against a Washington team that is down Jayden Daniels and starting down an 0-3 start to the season. The Commanders are just 26th in EPA/Play and 18th in EPA/Rush defensively in the 2026 campaign.

With that in mind, here's a look at how I'm betting on Price in the prop market in this Week 3 showdown.

Best Jadarian Price Prop Bet vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jadarian Price OVER 13.5 Rush Attempts (-107)

Price has yet to clear this line in his first two NFL games, carrying the ball 10 times for 52 yards in Week 1 and 13 times for 52 yards in Week 2. Still, he touched the ball on 14 of his 24 snaps in the Week 2 win over Arizona, and I expect his snap share to increase going forward.

After all, Seattle didn't use a first-round pick on Price for him to play only about a third of the game.

The Commanders are allowing 4.4 yards per carry this season, and Seattle may be able to bleed the clock late in this game. The Seahawks are not only 7.5-point favorites, but they're facing a backup quarterback in Marcus Mariota in Week 3.

I'll take a shot on Price seeing his biggest workload of his NFL career on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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