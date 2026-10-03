Jaguars vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Trevor Throws Touchdowns)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to find some consistency when they hit the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

The Jags beat the Browns 34-10 and the Patriots 35-6 in Weeks 1 and 3, but lost 20-13 in Denver in between.

The Bengals are also off to a 2-1 start, beating the Bucs and Texans before falling in Pittsburgh last week.

There should be plenty of scoring in this one with the total set at 51.5.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Jaguars vs. Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Bengals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Trevor Lawrence OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-138)

Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Bhayshul Tuten OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-142)

Trevor Lawrence OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-138)

The Jaguars are slight underdogs with the total set above 50, so they’re expected to score two or three touchdowns. They’ve been able to do at least that in two of their three games thus far, and the Bengals allowed 27 to Tampa Bay in their lone home game this season.

Trevor Lawrence threw for four touchdowns in Week 1 and three scores last week with a goose egg in Denver. The Bengals just allowed three passing touchdowns to Aaron Rodgers last week, so the precedent is there for Lawrence to do the same. He threw for three scores in Cincinnati last September, after all.

Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown (+150)

This is doubling down a bit, but since Lawrence is expected to throw at least two touchdowns, one of them should be to Parker Washington.

Washington leads the Jaguars in targets (23), catches (15), and receiving yards (221) through three games, and his two scores are tied with Jakobi Meyers and Josh Cameron.

The receiver can be a deep threat, scoring from 30 yards in Week 1 and registering a 17-yard touchdown last week. He also leads the team with three red-zone targets.

Bhayshul Tuten OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-142)

Bhayshul Tuten is off to a good start in his first season as a starter. He’s carried the ball at least 13 times in his first three games, racking up 66, 65, and 73 yards in those contests.

Jaylen Warren just ran all over the Bengals last week with 127 yards, showing that the Bengals' defense can be susceptible on the ground.

I’ll back Tuten to keep up the strong start to his sophomore season in Cincinnati on Sunday.

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