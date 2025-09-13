Jaguars vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Fade Travis Hunter)
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the much-needed Week 1 win to help their fans start to forget about last year's rough season. Now, they're looking for a win as underdogs when they head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.
The Bengals scarped by the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but a win is a win. They'll look to hit the ground running on Sunday.
You can find my best bet for the game in my full betting preview, and in this article, I'm going to break down my favorite prop bets for this AFC duel.
Jaguars vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets
- Travis Hunter UNDER 50.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Dyami Brown Anytime Touchdown +380 via BetMGM
- Joe Burrow OVER 271.5 Passing Yards (-115) via FanDuel
Travis Hunter UNDER 50.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER on Travis Hunter's receiving yards total:
Travis Hunter led the Jaguars in targets in Week 1 with eight, hauling in six of them, which might make you think you want to back him in this game, but the fact that he got just 33 yards on those six receptions could cause some concern when it comes to his receiving yards total this week. What's even worse is that he played only 63.6% of offensive snaps compared to Brian Thomas at 86.4% and 71.2% by Dyami Brown.
Dyami Brown Anytime Touchdown +380
As I wrote above, Dyami Brown played 71.2% of offensive snaps for the Jaguars in Week 2, the second-highest rates amongst Jaguars receiving. If that trend continues in Week 2, he's a great value bet to find the end zone at +380. Brown was used as a deep threat at times against the Panthers in Week 1, so if the Jaguars have an explosive play for a touchdown in Week 2, there's a chance it's Brown on the receiving end.
Joe Burrow OVER 271.5 Passing Yards (-115)
I don't care that Joe Burrow had a rough opening week to the season. The 2024 passing yards leader could be in for a field day against the Jaguars defense. The Jacksonville secondary was one of the worst in the NFL a year ago and even if they improved this offseason, they're still going to be no match for Burrow and Co. I think he cruises past his passing yards total of 271.5.
