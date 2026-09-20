Jaguars vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most impressive teams in the opening week of the NFL season, cruising past the Cleveland Browns.

Things will be tougher for them in Week 2 when they have to hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos in a matchup between two AFC contenders.

You can find the odds for the game and a pick for it in Peter Dewey's betting preview. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Jaguars vs. Broncos Best Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bhayshul Tuten OVER 48.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Pat Bryant OVER 30.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Brian Thomas Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+320)

Bhayshul Tuten OVER 48.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Broncos had an extremely tough time stopping the run in their Week 1 game against the Chiefs, ranking dead last in the league in opponent rush EPA and continuously missing tackles all over the field. That could lead to a big game by Bhayshul Tuten of the Jaguars. He was the Jaguars' primary rusher in their Week 1 game, carrying the ball 15 times for 66 yards. Let's bet on him to go over his rushing yards total again in Week 2.

Pat Bryant OVER 30.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Pat Bryant led all Broncos receivers in targets last week, with six, hauling in four receptions for 42 yards. It's still not clear who the No. 1 receiver in Denver will be, but Bryant will clearly be one of the top options. Despite that, the betting market has his receiving yards total set at just 30.5 for their Week 2 game. That's a low enough number that I'll bet the OVER on it.

Brian Thomas Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+320)

There has been plenty of hype behind the Jaguars' receiver, Parker Washington, but that has led to Brian Thomas Jr. as being an underrated weapon heading into Week 2. He's better than he looked last season, and I expect him to look closer to his rookie season self in 2026.

He hauled in three receptions for 40 yards against the Browns in Week 1. With Patrick Surtain Jr. potentially covering Washington throughout the game, it could open things up for Thomas even more. I love this bet at north of 3-1 odds.

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