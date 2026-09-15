Jaguars vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

Two teams with playoff expectations in the AFC are set to face off in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, as Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos head home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence.

Denver was blown out in Week 1 on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it will have to regroup quickly with another playoff-caliber team on deck in the Jags.

Jacksonville crushed the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 behind four passing scores from Trevor Lawrence, and it’s looking to build on a strong 2025 season where it finished third in the AFC and won the AFC South.

The Jaguars got the best of Denver in Week 16 last season, winning 34-20, yet they’re underdogs in this matchup. The Broncos are hoping to change the sentiment around their team after Week 1 where they got nothing going on offense with Davis Webb taking over as the playcaller for this offense.

Nix had multiple turnovers, and Denver’s top two wideouts – Cortland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle – were nonexistent against a young Kansas City defense.

Can Denver bounce back at home? Or, will the Jaguars jump out to a 2-0 start?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, some key betting trends and my prediction for this Week 2 matchup.

Jaguars vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars +2.5 (-110)

Broncos -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jaguars: +114

Broncos: -135

Total

44.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Jaguars vs. Broncos How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Jaguars record: 1-0

Broncos record: 0-1

Jaguars vs. Broncos Injury Reports

Jaguars Injury Report

Brian Thomas Jr. – questionable

B.J. Green II – questionable

Broncos Injury Report

Jonathon Cooper – Commissioner’s Exempt List

Nick Gargiulo – PUP

Frank Crum – IR

Jaguars vs. Broncos Betting Trends

The Jaguars are 1-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos are 0-1 against the spread this season.

The OVER hit in Jacksonville’s Week 1 win over Cleveland.

The UNDER hit in Denver’s matchup with the Chiefs in Week 1.

The Broncos were 7-4 against the spread at home in 2025.

The Jaguars were 5-3 against the spread on the road in 2025.

Jacksonville won the lone meeting between these teams in 2025.

Jaguars vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch

Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawerence was locked in against Cleveland in Week 1, completing 18 of his 23 passes for 245 yards and four scores, adding a pair of rushes for three yards on the ground.

The former No. 1 overall pick has really put together an impressive stretch dating back to the second half of the 2025 season, and the Jaguars are a contender to win the AFC South because of it.

Last season, Lawrence torched Denver for 279 yards and three scores in a 14-point win, and I think he could have a big game in Week 2 after the Broncos struggled to slow down the Chiefs on Monday night. Denver did allow just 184 passing yards in that game, but the Jaguars and Liam Coen should be able to open things up with their run game.

Lawrence now had 22 passing touchdowns and just four picks over his last eight regular-season games.

Jaguars vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick

The Broncos were the No. 1 team in defensive success rate and No. 7 in defensive EPA/Play last season, but they struggled tackling in Week 1 against Kansas City, missing 28 tackles and allowing 247 yards after those misses.

The Broncos defense missed 28 tackles against the Chiefs, allowing 247 yards after missed tackles, the most yards allowed by any defense in a game since at least 2018.



The Broncos had eight different defenders miss multiple tackles on the night.#DENvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 15, 2026

That’s not going to cut it against any team, and I don’t think things will get easier against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who put on an offensive clinic in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Let’s not forget, this Jacksonville team beat Denver by two touchdowns in Week 16 last season.

This is a step up in class for the Jags in theory, but the Broncos’ offense was lifeless in Week 1 with Davis Webb as the playcaller. Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton combined for just three receptions for 13 yards and Bo Nix turned the ball over multiple times.

Jacksonville was No. 8 in EPA/Play on defense in Week 1, and I trust Liam Coen’s offense a little more entering this game. Until Nix and Webb get on the same page, Denver’s passing game is tough to trust after Week 1.

Jacksonville may be live for an upset in this matchup, so I’ll gladly take the 2.5-point cushion on Sunday.

Pick: Jaguars +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .