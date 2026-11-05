Jaguars vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football this week.

After a 4-1 start to the season, Baltimore has scored just 33 points in its last three games, losing to the Browns, Bengals, and Bills.

On the other hand, Jacksonville is coming off a 42-7 win over the Colts and has won four of its last five games overall.

The Jaguars are big road favorites with the total set at 40.5 on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at a few anytime touchdown scorer picks for Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Best Touchdown Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+100)

As Bhayshul Tuten deals with an injury, Chris Rodriguez Jr. could see more work out of Jacksonville’s backfield on a short week. He has been getting some solid usage as a backup anyway, totalling 33 snaps to Tuten’s 68 over the last two games.

The former Washington Commander has also found the end zone a few times this season, including last week against the Colts. He ran for 41 yards and a score on just six carries against Indianapolis.

I’ll take Rodriguez to score again this week in Baltimore.

Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (+120)

The Ravens are starting an undrafted rookie at quarterback, so Derrick Henry should see plenty of usage this week. The bruising back may be able to take advantage of the Jaguars defense on a short week after only carrying the ball 11 times last week in Buffalo.

If the Ravens want a chance to win, they’re going to have to lean heavily on Henry. If they dig themselves into a whole, they won’t be able to use their running back nearly as much in the second half.

For that reason, I also like Henry to score a first-quarter touchdown at a nice +650 price. He’s scored in the opening quarter in five of eight games this season, including last week. Taking him to score the first touchdown or the Ravens’ first touchdown could be worth a sprinkle as well.

Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Parker Washington caught just one of two targets last week against Indianapolis, but I don’t see him being used that sparingly this week.

Washington still leads the Jaguars with 48 targets this season, including 11 two games ago against Houston. He’s also scored four touchdown this year, and is a good bet to score again this week at +150.

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.