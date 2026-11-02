Jaguars vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

Thursday Night Football in Week 9 was lining up to be a great matchup between two AFC contenders, but injuries have completely altered that.

Lamar Jackson (thumb) is set to go on injured reserve after he was hurt on the first play of the game in the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Now, Baltimore is just 4-4 and on a three-game losing streak heading into Thursday’s battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars dominated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, moving to 5-2 this season. Jacksonville scored 42 points in the win, coming out of the bye and rebounding from a Week 6 loss to Houston. The Jaguars now have a three-game lead in the AFC South, and they’re in play for the top spot in the AFC this season.

The Jaguars are a top-five team in EPA/Play on both offense and defense, which makes this an extremely tough matchup for Baltimore, which may have to start third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano. Not only did Jackson go down in Week 8, but Tyler Huntley also exited the game in the first half.

As a result, the Jaguars are massive favorites on the road in this game as they look to get 6-2 this season.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for the first matchup in Week 9 of the season.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars -7.5 (-110)

Ravens +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jaguars: -375

Ravens: +295

Total

43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jaguars vs. Ravens How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Jaguars record: 5-2

Ravens record: 4-4

Jaguars vs. Ravens Betting Trends

The Ravens are 2-6 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars are 4-3 against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 7-13 all-time in games that Lamar Jackson misses.

The Ravens are 0-3 against the spread at home this season.

The Jaguars are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.

The Ravens are just 1-2 against the spread as underdogs this season.

The OVER is 4-4 in the Ravens’ games this season.

The UNDER is 3-4 in the Jags’ games this season.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Injury Reports

Jaguars Injury Report

Eric Murray – questionable

Travon Walker – questionable

Ezra Cleveland – questionable

DaVon Hamilton – questionable

Ravens Injury Report

Lamar Jackson – out

Nate Wiggins – questionable

Tyler Huntley – doubtful

Jaguars vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch

Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence remains in the MVP conversation for the 2026 season, especially after Jacksonville improved to 5-2 with an easy win over the Colts on Sunday.

The former No. 1 overall pick completed 10 of his 14 passes for 210 yards, three scores and no picks, pushing his season-long numbers to 17 passing scores, four picks and 1,690 passing yards.

The Jacksonville offense is one of the five best in the league in EPA/Play, and it easily dropped 42 points on a terrible Colts team. Now, it faces the banged up Ravens who have struggled on offense without Lamar Jackson this season and turned the ball over a bunch in the Week 8 loss to Buffalo.

This is a great spot for Lawrence and the Jaguars to strengthen their hold on the top spot in the AFC South.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick

This is a nightmare matchup for the Ravens.

Not only did Baltimore drop a third game in a row in Week 8, but it now has a quick turnaround on Thursday with third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano potentially set to start with Jackson on injured reserve and Huntley dealing with an injury.

No matter who is under center for the Ravens, it’s a massive downgrade from Jackson, and the Baltimore offense simply hasn’t gotten going over the last few weeks. Zay Flowers ended up without a catch on Sunday in the loss to Buffalo, and the Jaguars defense (top five in EPA/Play this season) is one of the best in the league.

Overall, the Ravens are 7-13 in games that Jackson hasn’t started, and Sunday’s loss might as well be added to that tally. The Jaguars are a top-five team on offense and defense this season in terms of EPA/Play, and they just dominated Daniel Jones and an undermanned Colts team in Week 8.

I don’t expect anything better from the Ravens on Sunday, especially since they struggled to move the ball despite a few Buffalo miscues on Sunday.

There’s no way bettors should trust the Ravens on a short week after all the injuries they’re dealing with.

Pick: Jaguars -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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