Is Jake Ferguson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Colts in NFL Week 9)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was limited in practice in the lead up to Week 9, and he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game with the Indianapolis Colts.

Ferguson has not missed a game so far this season, but he's seen his snap share decrease from the 2025 season.

Jake Ferguson (ankle) listed questionable for Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

Ferguson was injured early on in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, but it was reported earlier in the week he has a "chance" to suit up against Indy.

After catching 82 passes last season, Ferguson hasn't been nearly as involved in 2026 for a Dallas team that is just 3-5.

The veteran tight end has 25 targets, 17 receptions, 115 receiving yards and three scores in 2026. While Ferguson only had 600 receiving yards last season, he was much more involved in the short passing game for Dak Prescott. Now, he appears to be an afterthought in the offense, playing just 58.2 percent of the team's snaps.

Ferguson was banged up early in Week 8, playing just 5.4 percent of Dallas' offensive plays.

Both he and George Pickens are questionable for Weke 9, so I'm looking to another Dallas pass catcher for the best prop play in Sunday's game.

Best Cowboys Prop Bet vs. Colts in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

CeeDee Lamb 6+ Receptions (-179)

There’s a chance that Lamb could have a major workload on Sunday with Pickens and Ferguson both questionable, and the former first-round pick has been by far the No. 1 option in the Dallas passing game.

This season, Lamb has 92 targets in eight games, reeling in 60 passes for 709 yards and six scores. He’s averaging 7.5 receptions per game, and the Colts are 21st in the league in EPA/Pass.

Lamb has at least six receptions in five of his eight games, and he’s received double-digit targets in four of his last five matchups. Bettors can also take him to pick up seven or more catches at plus money, but I don’t mind this safer prop since there’s a chance the Cowboys have all of their pass catchers in action on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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