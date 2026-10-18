Is Ja'Kobi Lane Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Browns in NFL Week 6)

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) has not played since Week 1 of the 2026 season, but he's on track to return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

Lane was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, putting him in position to play in his second game of his NFL career. He'll likely play behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman on offense.

Ravens officially activated WR Ja’Kobi Lane from Injured Reserve and he is expected to play Sunday versus the Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2026

A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Lane caught one of his three targets for 11 yards before exiting in Week 1. He has a chance to carve out a solid role for a Baltimore offense that needs a proven No. 2 behind Flowers at receiver.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't expect a big game from the rookie receiver, as his receptions prop is set at 1.5 (the UNDER is -157) and his receiving yards prop is set at just 9.5 (the OVER is -118). Lane is also +700 to score a touchdown.

The discounted props are likely due to multiple factors. First off, Lane is making just his second-ever NFL performance. Secondly, the Ravens are starting backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for the injured Lamar Jackson, which certainly lowers the ceiling of this offense.

Still, Lane had three targets in Week 1 and played 39.7 percent of the team's offensive snaps before injuring his wrist. He could be worth a look to record two receptions in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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