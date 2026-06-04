Jakub Mensik vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for French Open Semifinals

No. 2 Alexander Zverev is the favorite to win the French Open on the men’s side, and he’s one win away from reaching the final at Roland Garros for the second time in his career.

Zverev will take on No. 26 Jakub Mensik in the semifinals on Friday, and Mensik is coming off an impressive run where he disposed of the No. 8, No. 11 and No. 28 players in the tournament to reach the semifinals.

This is the best run at a Grand Slam in Mensik’s career, but he’s shown signs that he’s coming into his own in 2026, reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Zverev has lost just one set in this entire tournament, and he’s set as the clear favorite to win this match. The runner-up at Roland Garros in 2024, Zverev has now made five of the last six semifinals in this tournament.

Can he finally come through to win it all?

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to this spot and a prediction for Friday’s match.

Jakub Mensik vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jakub Mensik: +332

Alexander Zverev: -445

Total

36.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Jakub Mensik vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Jakub Mensik vs. Alexander Zverev History and French Open Performance

Jakub Mensik

Prior to this year’s run at Roland Garros, Mensik did not have a single finish past the fourth round in a Grand Slam, and he was knocked out in the second round in his lone French Open appearance in 2025.

However, the No. 26 player in the world knocked off No. 8 Alex de Minaur, No. 11 Andrey Rublev and No. 28 Joao Fonseca on his way to the semifinals. Mensik won his quarterfinal match in straight sets, and he’s only lost five sets in this entire tournament.

The 20-year-old has one prior meeting with Zverev, losing to him earlier this year at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid.

Alexander Zverev

There’s no doubt that Zverev is the best player left in this tournament, and he’s shown that by winning all but one of his matches in straight sets.

He’s had a boatload of success at the French Open in his career, reaching the quarterfinals in six straight appearances (including 2026) and the semifinals in all but one of those six runs. He’s also elite on clay, going 182-66 in his career.

Zverev needed three sets at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid to get past Mensik, but the German now has a win on clay that he can fall back on in this matchup.

Jakub Mensik vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick

I’m going to take the same bet that I did for Zverev in the quarterfinals.

Since the German is heavily favored to advance to the French Open Final for the second time in his career, I’m looking to take him to cover the set spread (-1.5) in this match.

This bet has hit in every single match for Zverev at Roland Garros in 2026, and he’s only dropped a single set in this entire tournament.

While Mensik is on a great run and appears to be an up-and-coming star, he’s already lost on clay to Zverev this year. However, the 20-year-old did get a set in that match, which is why I’ve take Zverev only to cover the 1.5-set spread.

If the No. 2 player wins in straight sets or 3-1, he’ll come out a winner in this market, and he’s simply been too good at Roland Garros to fade with a real chance to capture the first Grand Slam of his career.

Pick: Zverev -1.5 Sets (-200 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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