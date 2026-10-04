Is Jalen Coker Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Panthers in NFL Week 4)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker suffered a quad injury in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, and he's officially listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Coker is "unlikely" to play in this primetime showdown, even though he was able to log some practice time this week.

Panthers WR Jalen Coker, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game vs. the Lions due to a quad injury, is unlikely to play. pic.twitter.com/4XLGZSKe0S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

Coker has been on the injury report multiple times this season, as he entered Week 3 with an ankle injury. He appeared in just 36.4 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps against Cleveland before exiting with the quad issue, catching two of his four targets for 18 yards.

This season, Coker hs been a key part of the Carolina attack, bringing in 18 of his 22 targets for 222 yards and two scores. The Panthers have now lost Coker and former first-round pick Xavier Legette (placed on IR) to injuries.

With Coker expected to miss Sunday night's showdown, I'm eyeing another Carolina pass catcher to find the end zone in Week 4.

Best Panthers Prop Bet vs. Lions in NFL Week 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Darren Waller Anytime TD (+235)

No team in the NFL has allowed more touchdowns to the tight end position than the Detroit Lions (six) this season, as Juwan Johnson, Dalton Kincaid and Kenyon Sadiq have found the end zone against this shaky Detroit secondary to open 2026.

The Lions are just 27th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and the absence of safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch has made them extremely exploitable in the passing game.

Enter veteran Darren Waller, who scored twice in Week 2 against Atlanta and is coming off a season-high five catches for 51 yards on eight targets in Week 3. Waller played over 50 percent of the snaps in that game (first time all season), and he could see an uptick in usage with Jalen Coker nursing a quad injury.

At +235, Waller is a steal against a Lions defense that has allowed 29 catches for 351 yards and six scores to the position in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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