Is Jalen Coker Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Browns in NFL Week 3)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2026 season, but he did not have an injury designation in played in the team's Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

This week, Coker missed some practice time, and he's officially questionable for the team's matchup with the Cleveland Browns. However, it's been reported that the Panthers' No. 2 receiver is expected to play.

Jalen Coker (ankle) expected to play Week 3.



Xavier Legette (knee) will be a game-time decision. https://t.co/0Mj8OUt35e — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 25, 2026

That's great news for Carolina, as Coker is off to a monster start in 2026. Through two games, he's been targeted 18 times, reeling in 16 passes for 204 yards and two scores. With Bryce Young throwing for six touchdowns in two games, the Carolina offense has become one of the most interesting passing games in the NFL so far this season.

Coker missed most of the 2025 season due to injury, so it makes sense that the Panthers want to limit some of his practice reps to avoid any further injury to his ankle. Still, he was targeted nine times in Week 2 and played 75.8 percent of the team's offensive snaps despite the injury.

That puts him in a great spot to build on his impressive 2026 campaign against a Cleveland defense that is just 18th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Coker in Week 3.

Best Jalen Coker Prop Bet vs. Browns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Coker OVER 4.5 Receptions (-152)

Coker has been targeted nine times in each of his first two games this season, showing a solid rapport with Young. He's also been efficient with those targets making at least eight catches in each game.

So, I don't mind being able to get his receptions prop all the way down at 4.5 on Sunday. The Panthers could have another big offensive showing against a Cleveland defense that was torched by Trevor Lawrence for four scores in Week 1.

Coker has played over 75 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps in each game, and he and Tetairoa McMillan are the clear top options at receiver. With Xavier Legette banged up, Coker could see an even bigger role in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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