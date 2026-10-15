Jalen Hurts Injury Update Causes Massive Shift in Panthers vs. Eagles Odds for NFL Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles can't avoid the injury bug.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the latest player to go down, as he's been diagnosed with a superficial blood clot and will not play in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. Hurts apparently played with the clot in his calf on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team decided to rule him out for this week after an ultra sound revaled movement in the clot.

Losing Hurts has impacted the Eagles' odds for Week 6 against the Panthers, as they are now home underdogs of more than a field goal.

The Eagles opened as 1.5-point favorites at home in this game, even with Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and others dealing with injuries. However, Hurts' absence caused this line to flip completely, as the Panthers are now 3.5-point favorites on the road in the odds at DraftKings.

Tanner McKee is in line to start for the Eagles in Week 6, and that's a clear downgrade to the team's offense. McKee completed just 21 of his 40 pass attempts in his lone start in 2025, throwing one score and pick in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

This season, Hurts has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 933 yards, eight scores and three picks. He's also added 107 rushing yards and a score on the ground. The dual-threat quarterback hasn't been at his best this season, but he gives Philly's offense a different dimension in the ground game that McKee can't really replicate.

At 2-3, the Eagles are already second in the odds to win the NFC East and have seen their Super Bowl odds fall in the last few weeks. If Hurts missed extended time, Philly's playoff odds are going to take a hit as well.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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