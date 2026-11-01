Is Ja'Marr Chase Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Bengals in NFL Week 8)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase dealt with an ankle injury early in the week, missing some practice time, but he's off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) said he's good to go for Week 8, via @char_cliff. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 29, 2026

That's great news for the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow, as Cincy is off to a 4-2 start and has a real case to win the AFC North in the 2026 season. Chase and Tee Higgins have been the driving forces in this Bengals offense that is seventh in the NFL in EPA/Play and fifth in EPA/Pass.

The Titans rank in the bottom 10 in the NFL in passing yards allowed this season, and they just moved on from their top defensive player -- defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons -- ahead of the trade deadline. So, oddsmakers are expecting a big game from Chase and this Bengals offense.

This season, Chase has 32 receptions on 45 targets for 351 yards and five scores. While he has less receiving yards than Higgins, Chase has still be an important part of Cincy's attack, receiving nine or more targets in three of his six games.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on him in the prop market in this Week 8 showdown.

Best Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet vs. Titans in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD (-120)

Chase may not have the monster receiving yards numbers that we've grown accustomed to seeing, but the star wideout has been a touchdown machine, scoring in four of his six gmaes. He's found the end zone in back-to-back weeks since exiting Week 4 early with a concussion.

Burrow has thrown 11 touchdown passes in his last four games, including back-to-back games with four touchdown passes. So, he should be able to find Chase quite easily against a Tennessee defense that is 26th in the league in EPA/Pass despite allowing just six passing scores in 2026.

Chase is one of the few receivers in the NFL that is truly matchup-proof, and I expect him to continue his strong start to the 2026 season on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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