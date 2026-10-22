James Madison vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The James Madison Dukes are looking to stay undefeated when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Thursday night.

Not only is James Madison 7-0 on the year, but the Dukes have covered in six of those seven victories as well. That includes a 49-22 victory over Georgia State last week.

Appalachian State is looking to build on a road win over Coastal Carolina last week. The Mountaineers had lost their previous two contests.

James Madison blew out Appalachian State 58-10 as -20.5 home favorites last November.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

James Madison -10.5 (-110)

Appalachian State +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

James Madison: -425

Appalachian State: +330

Total

56.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

James Madison vs. Appalachian State How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

James Madison record: 7-0

Appalachian State record: 4-2

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Key Players to Watch

George Pettaway, Running Back, James Madison Dukes

Nobody in the Sun Belt Conference is ever really going to be a household name, but George Pettaway is having a fantastic senior season at James Madison.

Pettaway has run for 767 yards on 109 carries so far this season. Those are the eighth-most rushing yards in the country, and his 7.0 yards per carry are tied for the 17th-best in the nation.

The senior ran for over 110 yards in each of his last four games and will look to make it five at Appalachian State on Thursday night.

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Prediction and Pick

It’s a short week for both teams, but the home side does have an extra day due to last week’s Friday night game at Coastal Carolina while James Madison played on Saturday.

I usually like to back home teams and underdogs in this situation, and the Mountaineers fall into both those categories this week.

James Madison only won by three as -7.5 favorites at Georgia Southern in its last road game, while Appalachian State has yet to lose by more than 10 in a game this season.

I’ll back the home team to keep this a close enough game on Thursday night.

Pick: Appalachian State +10.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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