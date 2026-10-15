Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Broncos in NFL Week 6)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was limited in practice to open the week, but he does not carry an injury designation for Thursday night's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) limited in practice again Tuesday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 13, 2026

It's likely that the Seahawks were just limiting the star receiver's reps on a short week, especially after he took some big hits in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. JSN is the focal point of the Seattle offense, and he should have yet another big game on Thursday.

The Seahawks are favored on the road in this matchup with the Broncos, and Denver has ruled out star cornerback Pat Surtain II and star safety Talanoa Hufanga for this game. That's a great sign for JSN, who should face Denver's backup corners all night, especially if Riley Moss (questionable) sits.

This season, Smith-Njigba has 37 catches for 583 yards and seven touchdowns in just five games. No matter who has been at quarterback for the Seahawks, the former Ohio State star has dominated, picking up 100 or more receiving yards in four of his five games.

Now that he's off the final injury report, JSN is an elite prop target in Week 6.

Best Jaxon Smith-Njigba Prop Bet vs. Broncos

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, I shared my favorite player props for this game, and I'm betting on JSN with the Denver secondary short-handed:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 91.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Smith-Njigba has put up some huge numbers through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, clearing 100 yards in four of those games.

Overall, the star wideout has been targeted 50 times by Seattle’s quarterbacks, reeling in 37 passes for 583 yards and seven scores. He should see a bunch of targets in Week 6 against a Denver secondary that is dealing with a bunch of injuries early in the season.

The Broncos are fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Sam Darnold has locked in on JSN all season long, so I don’t expect his target share to waver. This prop line is pretty high, but the reigning OPOY is averaging over seven catches and 100 yards per game in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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