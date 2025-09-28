Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Falcons)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to miss his second game in a row on Sunday, as he's dealing with a knee injury.
With Daniels out against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Marcus Mariota is set to start in his place. Mariota played well in Washington's Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Daniels' injury has caused a massive shift in the odds for the Commanders in Week 4. Washington opened the week as a three-point favorite in this matchup, but it is now a 1.5-point underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared some more details on the line movement earlier this week:
The line has shifted 5.5 points in favor of the Falcons. The Commanders have moved from -3 at the start of the week to +2.5, which is where they sit as of Friday afternoon. The total has dropped two points from 45.5 to 43.5.
Washington won without Daniels in Week 3, but the team also won't have star receiver Terry McLaurin on Sunday, as he's been ruled out with a quad injury.
In his first start of the season in place of Daniels last week, Mariota threw for 207 yards and a score while completing over 70 percent of his passes. He also added six carries for 40 yards and a score on the ground.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.