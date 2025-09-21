Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) will miss the first game of his NFL career on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Daniels has officially been ruled out for this matchup, setting the stage for veteran Marcus Mariota to get the start for Washington.
Daniels' injury surfaced after the team's Thursday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, and there was some major odds movement for the Raiders-Commanders game earlier this week.
After opening the week as 6.5 point favorites, the spread dropped all the way to Commanders -2.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook after the news of Daniels' injury was reported. That four-point swing was a sign that oddsmakers believd Daniels would miss this game.
The spread remains at 2.5 on Sunday, but the Commanders are facing a Raiders team that did beat the New England Patriots in Week 1 and hung around with the Los Angeles Chargers (despite three Geno Smith picks) in a loss in Week 2.
Losing Daniels is a major blow, but Mariota has a similar skill set as a dual-threat quarterback that can hopefully mimic some of what Daniels does in the Washington offense.
Both the Commanders and Raiders are 1-1 this season and looking to pick up a win to keep themselves in the mix for a playoff spot in 2025.
