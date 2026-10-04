Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. 49ers in NFL Week 4)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was spotted in a walking boot after the team's Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but it doesn't appear to be a major issue.

Waddle practiced in full all week in the lead up to Denver's game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, and the veteran receiver is officially off the injury report and expected to play.

Jaylen Waddle (foot) not listed on injury report for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

It's possible Denver had Waddle in a boot as a precautionary measure, and the star wideout should have a pretty important role for the Broncos against the undefeated 49ers.

Denver is off to a 2-1 start this season, and a win over San Francisco would really establish this team as one of the few title contenders in the NFL.

Waddle was traded by Miami to Denver in the offseason, and he's been up and down through three weeks with the Broncos:

Week 1: 1 catch (3 targets), 2 yards

Week 2: 8 catches (10 targets), 138 yards

Week 3: 2 catches (7 targets), 10 yards, 1 carry, 14 yards

With the star receiver off the injury report and expected to play in Week 4, here's how I'm eyeing him in the prop market against a San Fran defense that has been pretty average against the pass in 2026.

Best Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Waddle OVER 4.5 Receptions (+101)

The highs with Waddle have been sky-high, but the lows are ugly in the 2026 season.

Denver's passing offense has struggled quite a bit with Davis Webb taking over as the playcaller, making Waddle a volatile prop target.

Still, he's been targeted 17 times over the last two games, making him worth a shot at plus money to record five or more receptions. Waddle had eight catchs in Week 2 when he was the clear focal point of Denver's attack.

The 49ers have been pretty average against the pass (17th in EPA/Pass), and they allowed Arizona's Michael Wilson to reel in 11 passes (on 17 targets) in Week 3. I could see a bounce-back showing from Waddle as this Denver offense works out some of the issues it's had through three weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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