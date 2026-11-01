Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Broncos in NFL Week 8)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a chest injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he did not have an injury designation in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately, Waddle aggravated the injury when he was tackled on a reverse play, and he was limited in practice in the lead up to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Officially, the Broncos have listed Waddle as questionable for this matchup.

Jaylen Waddle (chest) listed questionable for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

It was reported earlier in the week by Broncos report Mike Klis that the team is hopeful Waddle will be able to play in such a big AFC West showdown. Denver would move into first place in the division with a win.

Kansas City has ruled out rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane for this matchup, and it placed L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve. So, this could be a strong spot for the Denver passing game, even though Waddle had just one reception against the Chiefs in Week 1.

This season, Waddle has been targeted 45 times by Bo Nix, catching 26 passes for 276 yards and one score. He hasn't been nearly as effective as Broncos fans would have hoped, but the Denver offense has struggled as a whole with Nix taking a step back from his 2025 form.

Can Waddle turn things around against Kansas City on Sunday?

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star wideout -- if he's able to play -- in Week 8.

Best Broncos Prop Bet vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+240)

Since Waddle is questioable, sportsbooks have only released touchdown props for him in Week 8. That gives us way less options to bet on him in the prop market, but I don't mind this play with the Chiefs short-handed in the secondary.

Waddle only has one score this season, but he has caught a 2-point conversion and has been targeted 45 times in seven games. The star receiver has played 66.2 percent of Denver's snaps, and I expect him to be heavily involved in the game plan if he's able to suit up on Sunday.

Still, he is a risk due to this chest injury that he's now aggravated in back-to-back weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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