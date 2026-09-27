Is Jaylen Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Bengals in NFL Week 3)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' running back room is going to be short-handed on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rico Dowdle has already been ruled out, and Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is listed as questionable for this matchup.

Warren was able to practice this week, logging some limited sessions, and it appears the team is preparing for him to take on a lead role, according to running back coach Ramon Chinyoung.

Steelers RBs coach Ramon Chinyoung on the RB rotation this week with Rico Dowdle likely being out:



"With Rico being in the position he is now, Jaylen (Warren) is going to go out, he's going lead the group and when he needs a breather, we'll make sure he can receive that so he… — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 25, 2026

That makes Warren an interesting player prop target against a Bengals defense that is fifth in the NFL in EPA/Play to open the 2026 season. The Bengals are coming off wins over Tampa Bay and Houston, and they're favored on the road in this AFC North matchup.

Through two weeks, Warren has played 54.7 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps, including 71.4 percent of the snaps in Week 2. He should see a similar -- if not bigger workload -- in Week 3 if he's active.

Pittsburgh's offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, ranking 32nd in EPA/Play and 27th in EPA/Rush. Warren has carried the ball 21 times for 89 yards while also reeling in seven of his 10 targets for 61 yards in 2026.

He's an interesting player prop target with the Steelers looking to get back over .500 in Week 3.

Best Jaylen Warren Prop Bet vs. Bengals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Warren OVER 86.5 Rush + Receiving Yards (-115)

Warren should have a major workload on Sunday, and I'm targeting his combined rushing and receiving yards prop against the Bengals.

The Steelers' back had 73 combined yards in Week 1 and 77 in Week 2 while splitting time with Dowdle in the backfield. So, he's more than capable of reaching this line in a bellcow role.

Aaron Rodgers has checked the ball down a ton in his time in Pittsburgh, making Warren an interesting target to rack up some cheap receiving yards on Sunday. Plus, the veteran back is averaging 4.2 yards per carry this season, rushing for at least 43 yards in each of his games.

I think the floor with Warren is really high, so I don't mind taking him with this prop set well below the century mark on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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