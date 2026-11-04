Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Celtics)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum popped up on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics are listing Tatum as questionable for rest, even though he played in both ends of a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday. Tatum is coming off an Achilles injury that sidelined him for most of last season, so it's possible the C's are looking to play things safe with the All-NBA forward against a bad Bucks team.

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. MIL:



Devin Carter - Illness - OUT

Payton Pritchard - Right Shoulder Contusion - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum - Rest - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 3, 2026

Tatum entered the season at +1800 to win the MVP, but he’s already down to +1000 after two weeks of action. Overall, the star forward is averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from 3. The 3-point shooting (and shooting overall) should improve, and Tatum was a First-Team All-NBA selection in four straight seasons before an Achilles injury cost him most of last year.

Even though Tatum is questionable, oddsmakers have released props for him and have the Celtics as 11.5-point favorites at home on Wednesday night. Boston has an off day tomorrow, so it would be surprising if Tatum was downgraded to out for this matchup.

If he plays, the star forward could be worth a look in the prop market against the one-win Bucks.

Best Jayson Tatum Prop Bet vs. Bucks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum 7+ Assists (-159)

Boston has listed Tatum as questionable for this matchup, but he could have a big game if he’s able to suit up.

Milwaukee is just 27th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, and Tatum is averaging 7.9 assists on 13.4 potential assists per game. He has at least seven dimes in six of his seven appearances this season.

The Celtics star is the focal point of the offense, and he’s going to have the ball in his hands a ton on Wednesday if he plays. While the Bucks have just one win, Boston doesn’t want to give away any games, especially after a loss to Houston on Monday.

Tatum had nine dimes in that game and appears to be well on his way to a career-high in this department in the 2026-27 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .