Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Raptors)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has played in 10 of the team's 11 games this season, including all four games that Boston has played in the 2026-27 season that were part of a back-to-back.

Still, since the star forward is coming off an Achilles injury, his status for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors is up in the air since Boston has yet to release an injury report.

Tatum sat out a game against the Milwaukee Bucks last week, and he hasn't had to handle a major workload since, playing 32 or fewer minutes in each of his last three games. Still, with Boston on the road in Toronto after beating Philadelphia on Tuesday, there's always a chance that the C's medical staff plays things safe with the All-NBA forward.

The betting market can give us a little insight in Tatum's potential status, as Boston is a 7.5-point road favorite in this game. Part of that is due to Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard both being ruled out for Toronto, but it also signals that Tatum could play in the second night of a back-to-back for the third time this season.

If he does suit up, Tatum is in a favorable spot with Barnes and Leonard out, as he should face less defensive resistance on the wing. The Celtics (9-2) have the best record in the Eastern Conference this season and have won eight of the 10 games that Tatum has played in.

If he plays, the C's star is worth a look in the prop market on Wednesday.

Note: The SI team will updated this story with Tatum's official injury designation oncce Boston releases an injury report.

Best Jayson Tatum Prop Bet vs. Raptors

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-103)

After a slow start to the season shooting the 3-bal, Tatum has made five, five and three shots from beyond the arc in his last three games, shooting 13-for-26 during that stretch.

He had three or more 3-pointers in just one of his first seven games, but Tatum is still averaging 7.4 3-point attempts per night.

The volume is going to be there for the Celtics star, and he could have a big game against a Raptors defense that is 12th in opponent 3s made per game and just 21st in opponent 3-point percentage this season. Plus, Toronto is down two possible Tatum defenders with Leonard and Barnes both ruled out.

I'll trust the Celtics star to stay hot on Wednesday if he's able to suit up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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