Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Celtics)

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is off to a fast start in the 2026-27 season, and he's only missed one game in his first full season back from an Achilles tear.

The Celtics picked up an easy win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, but they have a quick turnaround on Monday against the Orlando Magic. The C's have yet to release an injury report for this game, which does put Tatum's status into question.

Tatum sat out a Celtics win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 4, but he has played in both ends of a back-to-back three times this season. So, it's likely that the six-time All-Star will be on the floor for Monday's game against Orlando.

Last night, Tatum played just over 30 minutes in the blowout win against Dallas, and the lighter workload should make the Celtics and head coach Joe Mazzulla more comfortable with putting their star forward back on the floor on Monday.

This season, Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. He had a big game agaisnt Orlando in a road win earlier this season, putting up 32 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

As long as Tatum suits up on Monday -- Boston should release an injury report by Monday afternoon -- he's worth a look in the prop market against Orlando.

Best Jayson Tatum Prop Bet vs. Magic

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Assists (-112)

Tatum has been the main initiator on offense for the C's, and it's led to some career-high assist numbers.

The Celtics star is averaging 7.3 dimes on 12.4 potential assists per game, picking up seven or more assists in eight of his 12 games, including his lone matchup with the Magic. Tatum has really come along as a passer in recent seasons, and he has a favorable matchup against this Orlando defense.

The Magic are just 20th in the league in opponent assists per game and are league average (15th) in defensive rating. Since Tatum's usage in this offense is higher than any of his teammates, I expect him to lead the way in assists. This prop is set just below his season average. so I don't mind the OVER on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .