Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz played on Tuesday night, and they’ll square off for the second time in the 2026-27 season on Wednesday.

The Lakers won the first meeting between these teams by nine points on the road, and they’re set as 10.5-point favorites on Wednesday in L.A.

However, Luka Doncic has been sitting out during one end of back-to-backs this season and Austin Reaves (heel) and Walker Kessler both missed Tuesday’s win against the Charlotte Hornets. Quentin Grimes led the way in that overtime win, hitting 10 3-pointers and scoring a season-high 47 points.

It’s possible that the Lakers could be short-handed on Wednesday, but that hasn’t been shown in the latest odds.

The Jazz are going to be without several frontcourt pieces, as Jusuf Nurkic, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. are all on the shelf. That has led the Jazz to a 2-13 start, as they snapped a long losing streak with a win on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

This may be a tough game to bet on until there are injury reports for Wednesday’s game, but I’m targeting a player prop and a game pick for this Western Conference clash on Nov. 18.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +10.5 (-117)

Lakers -10.5 (-103)

Moneyline

Jazz: +341

Lakers: -437

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Jazz+, KJZZ-TV, Spectrum Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Jazz record: 2-13

Lakers record: 13-2

Jazz vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Lakers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 35.5 Points (-120)

This season, Doncic is averaging 38.8 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3.

He has an even bigger offensive burden with Reaves sidelined, and still found a way to score 36 points on Tuesday despite a rough shooting night. Doncic was just 13-for-34 from the field and 5-for-16 from 3 in the Lakers' win.

He's now scored 36 or more points in nine of his 13 games, and he'll take on a Utah team that is just 21st in defensive rating and 22nd in opponent points per game this season. The Jazz are down a bunch of pieces in the frontcourt (Jusuf Nurkic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen), which should make it easy for Doncic to attack the rim on Wednesday.

At the end of the day, Doncic is getting way too many shots per game to fade in any scoring prop, and he's averaging almost 39 points per game. I'll gladly take him to clear this line on Wednesday night -- if he's able to play.

Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are banged up entering this game, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Lakers sit some players after going to OT on Tuesday.

While I’d wait till the injury reports are out before betting on this matchup, I do think there is a case to be made for the Jazz.

Utah snapped a long losing streak on Tuesday, blowing out the Clippers, and it’s starting to show some signs of life for Will Hardy, moving up to 26th in net rating after yesterday’s win.

Utah is down several frontcourt players, yet it kept the first meeting against the Lakers within this number. Over the last few weeks, Utah has an eight-point loss to San Antonio, a seven-point loss to Houston, a five-point loss to Minnesota and a six-point loss to Miami. So, it’s capable of competing against elite teams in this league.

Depending upon the injury reports, I think there’s some value in the Jazz as double-digit dogs on Wednesday.

Pick: Jazz +10.5 (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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