Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Dallas Mavericks have a great opportunity to get back on track when they host the Utah Jazz in NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night.

The Mavs have lost two games in a row, the first of which was an upset against the Kings, but then they lost by just one as 12.5-point underdogs in San Antonio. They should have an easier time tonight against the Jazz, who won their second game of the season and have lost six straight since.

These teams did split their four-game series last year, but the home team won each contest.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +7.5 (-114)

Mavericks -7.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Jazz +208

Mavericks -253

Total

226.5 (Over -114/Under -106)

Jazz vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, KFAA, WFAA

Jazz record: 1-7

Mavericks record: 4-4

Jazz vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – Out

Harrison Ingram – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Mavericks Injury Report

Santi Aldama – Probable

Tarik Biberovic – Out

Max Christie – Probable

Sergio de Larrea – Out

Dereck Lively II – Out

Caleb Martin – Available

Jazz vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Darryn Peterson OVER 13.5 Points (-110)

Darryn Peterson has had his fair share of ups and downs through his first eight NBA games.

Peterson had a streak of four straight games with at least 14 points come to an end last time out in New Orleans, when he was held to just seven points on 2 of 8 shooting (0 of 5 from deep).

The guard should be able to get back on track here against a Mavericks team allowing 25.9 points per game to shooting guards.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

I’m expecing the Mavericks to bounce back in a big way at home tonight. The Jazz are struggling right now, failing to cover the spread in three straight games and in seven of their eight games overall this season.

The Mavs’ last three wins all came as underdogs, and they lost to the Kings in their only game as favorites, but that doesn’t scare me off of them tonight. They beat the Jazz by 22 and 18 in their two home meetings last season.

Pick: Mavericks -7.5 (-106)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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