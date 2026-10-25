Is Jeremiyah Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 7)

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is set to miss his second game in a row in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Love, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, has officially been ruled out for this matchup. He will have a chance to return in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

#AZCardinals RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) trying to get right after a high-ankle sprain, will miss another game this week. He's been ruled out by coach Mike LaFleur. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2026

With Love sidelined, the Cardinals are expected to roll with a backfield duo of Zonovan "Bam" Knight and Tyler Allgeier for the second week in a row. Knight outplayed Allgeier in Week 6, but the former Atlanta Falcons back has been the preferred option of all the Arizona backs this season, playing 50.8 percent of the team's snaps.

So, it'll be interesting to see how they split carries with Love out.

This season, Love has played 49.6 percent of Arizona's offensive plays, carrying the ball 67 times for 245 yards and one score. He's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but Love has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 11 of his 14 targets and scoring one touchdown.

A top-three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love should return to a major role once he's over his ankle injury.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Arizona running game against Denver.

Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Broncos in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bam Knight Anytime TD (+260)

Denver's run defense has been an issue in the 2026 season, as it's allowed 4.7 yards per carry and six rushing scores through six games.

With Love out in Week 6, Knight split time with Tyler Allgeier and was by far the more effective back. While Allgeier is +205 to score in this game, I like the price better for Knight after he carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards in Week 6. Allgeier had 18 carries for just 38 yards and only played eight more snaps.

The Broncos are a top-10 defense this season, but they rank just 28th in EPA/Rush. If you're going to bet on the Cards to score, it should be with their ground game on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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