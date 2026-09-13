Is Jeremiyah Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Chargers in NFL Week 1)

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love injured his ankle during the preseason, putting his status for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers in question.

Love is officially listed as questionable on Sunday, but ESPN's Josh Weinfuss and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Love is expected to suit up.

And #AZCardinals rookie RB Jeremiyah Love, questionable with an ankle sprain, is expected to play. https://t.co/GpcTaChidZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

Love expressed his desire to play in Week 1, but he did say that whatever the coaching staff wants him to do, he'll do. The 2026 first-round pick was the top running back off the board, and he could end up being one of the most dynamic players in this rookie class.

Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on his Week 1 status, via @BoBrack:



"I expect to do whatever the coaches want me to do. If they want to put me out there, I'm going to go out there and play. Whether my ankle feels 100%, 50%, 70% — I just want to play football."

pic.twitter.com/2tnnSk4Bss — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 10, 2026

If Love is unable to go, the Cardinals will turn to Tyler Allgeier (an offseason signing) and Bam Knight in the backfield in Week 1. Allgeier figures to work into Arizona's backfield all season long, but he could see a major workload if Love is sidelined.

Tyler Allgeier listed as RB1 on Cardinals’ unofficial depth chart.



Jeremiyah Love at RB2. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 8, 2026

If you're looking to bet on a prop in this game, the SI Betting team has an interesting way to play this backfield, and it doesn't depend on Love's status against the Chargers.

Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Chargers in Week 1

Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown (+220)

SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop for this game this week, and he's eyeing Allgeier to find the end zone at north of 2/1 odds:

Tyler Allgeier was signed this offseason, and despite the Cardinals using a top pick on Jeremiyah Love, Allgeier was announced as the team's Week 1 starter. Not only that, but even if Love gets a chunk of carries, I expect Allgeier to handle the short-yardage and goal-line work, just like he did during his time in Atlanta.

He has longer odds than Love to score, so I think the former Falcon is the much better bet to find the end zone.

I think MacMillan's line of thinking is strong, especially since Love may not be 100 percent in Week 1. The Cardinals may want to ease the rookie into action, even if he may end up as the clear No. 1 option by the end of the 2026 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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