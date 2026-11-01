Is Jeremiyah Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 8)

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he's off the injury report and expected to play in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love will play Sunday vs. the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2026

Love's return should be a massive boost for Arizona, which two wins this season and has been pretty frisky despite low preseason expectations.

A top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love revealed that his ankle injury popped up in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks and that he attempted to play through the issue for multiple weeks. Now, he's healed up quite a bit after sitting for the last two weeks.

Jeremiyah Love said this left ankle injury that kept him out these last two games first cropped up Week 2 against Seahawks. Didn't bother him too much at first; good to get healed up sitting 2 games.



"Two weeks for anybody will get people feeling how they want to feel." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 30, 2026

This season, Love has played 49.6 percent of Arizona's offensive plays, carrying the ball 67 times for 245 yards and one score. He's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but Love has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 11 of his 14 targets and scoring one touchdown.

He should be able to make some noise against the Cowboys, who have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Still, the rookie should split time in Arizona's backfield as he did in the first few weeks.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the rookie running back in Week 8.

Best Jeremiyah Love Prop Bet vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jeremiyah Love OVER 9.5 Rush Attempts (-127)

This seaason, Love has 67 carries in five games, picking up double-digit carries in all but one of his matchups (Week 2). That came in a blowout loss against Seattle, and Love still handled nine carries in that matchup.

I expect the rookie running back to play a major role for Arizona against Dallas, especially since he was playing right around 50 percent of the offensive snaps (49.6) this season before going down.

A healthier Love should be able to take advantage of a Cowboys team that is 23rd in EPA/Rush and allowing 4.7 yards per carry in the 2026 season.

Love may split time with Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier, but it would be pretty shocking to see him fall short of this number now that he's off the injury report.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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