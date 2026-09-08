Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Navarro Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Quarterfinals

A pair of Americans are set to face off in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Tuesday night, as No. 3-seed Jessica Pegula continues her quest for her first-ever Grand Slam title against No. 26-seed Emma Navarro.

Pegula has been extremely close at the U.S. Open in the last two years, losing in the semifinals in 2025 and the final in 2024 and she’s been a fixture in Grand Slam quarterfinals for several years.

Meanwhile, Navarro is making just her fourth-ever quarterfinal appearance in a Grand Slam. The No. 26-seed did reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open back in 2024.

Oddsmakers have set Pegula as a sizable favorite in this match, and her history against Navarro may have influenced that price. Pegula is a perfect 4-0 against her fellow American, beating her once already in 2026.

Let’s dive into the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for Tuesday’s match.

Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Navarro Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jessica Pegula: -437

Emma Navarro: +327

Total

20.5 (Over -130/Under -115)

Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Navarro How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN2

Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Navarro History and U.S. Open Performance

This is the fifth meeting between Pegula and Navarro all time, and the No. 3-seed is a perfect 4-0.

Pegula recently beat Navarro 7-5, 6-2 in the 2026 Cincinnati Open, and she’s 3-0 against her on hard surfaces. Now, Navarro has won two sets against Pegula in her career, but the No. 26 seed is the clear underdog in this match.

Jessica Pegula

Pegula has had a ton of success at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, reaching the quarterfinals in 2022, the final in 2024 and the semifinals in 2025. The 32-year-old has put together an interesting 2026, reaching three Grand Slam quarterfinals, including the Australian Open semis. However, she did lose in Round 1 in the French Open.

So far in the 2026 U.S. Open, Pegula has dropped just one set (to Leylah Fernandez in Round 3) and she made quick work of No. 16 seed Sorana Cirstea in Round 4.

Pegula has never won a Grand Slam, but she’s in peak form heading into this quarterfinal match.

Emma Navarro

Navarro doesn’t have nearly as much success at the U.S. Open as Pegula, but she has made quarterfinal appearances in the Australian Open (2025), Wimbledon (2024) and a semifinal appearance in the 2024 U.S. Open.

The 25-year-old has back-to-back impressive upset wins in this tournament, knocking off No. 7-seed Karolína Muchová in Round 3 and No. 21-seed Anna Kalinskaya in Round 4. Navarro won both of those matches in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Pick

The history between these two Americans is tough to overlook, especially since Pegula is 3-0 on hard courts with just one set dropped.

Navarro has been playing some great tennis in this tournament, especially in her last two matches, but will it be enough to upset the No. 3 seed?

Pegula dropped the first set against Fernandez in Round 3, but outside of that she hasn’t dropped more than four games in a single set. That’s a pretty dominant run, and there’s a reason she’s had a ton of success in the U.S. Open in her career.

I think Pegula’s body of work at the U.S. Open, and her play in Grand Slams this year is hard to overlook when it comes to Tuesday’s match.

The No. 3-seed has a ton of success against Navarro, including a win over her in straight sets this year on a hard court.

She is a solid bet to close this match out in straight sets as well.

Pick: Pegula to Win in Straight Sets (-140 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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