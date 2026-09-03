Jessica Pegula vs. Leylah Fernandez Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Third Round

Jessica Pegula entered this year's U.S. Open as the No. 3 ranked women's tennis player in the world, and now she's looking to make it to at least the quarterfinals for the third time in four Grand Slams this season.

She made quick work of her opponents in the first two rounds, but now she has a fascinating match against Canadian Leylah Fernandez in Round 3.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday's afternoon showdown.

Jessica Pegula vs. Leylah Fernandez Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jessica Pegula -650 (86.67% implied probability)

Leylah Fernandez +460

Total Games

OVER 19.5 (-118)

UNDER 19.5 (-116)

Jessica Pegula vs. Leylah Fernandez How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 4

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN3

Jessica Pegula vs. Leylah Fernandez: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other four times before in their careers. Pegula is 3-1 in those matches, including the most recent, which came in a 6-2, 6-2 win at this year's Miami Open.

Jessica Pegula

Pegula is still seeking her first Grand Slam tournament win, but she has been flirting with victory since making the final at the 2024 U.S. Open. Since then, she has made it to three quarterfinals and two semifinals. She has made it to at least the quarterfinals in three of the last four editions of the U.S. Open.

She defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the first two rounds.

Leylah Fernandez

Fernandez burst onto the scene when she made the U.S. Open final in 2021, eventually losing to Emma Raducanu in the final. She has had some WTA success since then, but she continues to struggle in Grand Slams. She hasn't made it past the third round at a Grand Slam since 2022, and this is only the second time she has made it to the third round at the U.S. Open since her runner-up finish in 2021.

This year, she defeated Zhang Shuai and Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the first two rounds.

Jessica Pegula vs. Leylah Fernandez Prediction and Best Bet

This could be Pegula's time to finally win a Grand Slam final, and I think she's going to cruise past Fernandez in this match.

Pegula has gone on several deep tournament runs lately, including the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, the final at the DC Open, and the final at the Cincinnati Open. Meanwhile, Fernandez upset Mirra Andreeva at the National Bank Open, but has had few, if any, other impressive results over the past few months.

I'll bet on Pegula to win and cover the 5.5-game spread.

Pick: Jessica Pegula -5.5 games (-125) via FanDuel

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