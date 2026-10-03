Jets vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Wager on Wilson)

The Chicago Bears host the New York Jets in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon.

It was a shortened week for the Bears after Case Keenum led them to a Monday Night Football victory over the Eagles. Chicago has yet to name its starting quarterback as of writing, though.

Meanwhile, the Jets have lost their last two games after opening the season with a 23-10 win in Tennessee. They put up a decent fight against the Packers and Lions in the last two weeks.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Jets vs. Bears on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Jets vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rome Odunze Longest Reception OVER 18.5 Yards (-103)

Garrett Wilson OVER 6.5 Receptions (+101)

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+155)

Rome Odunze Longest Reception OVER 18.5 Yards (-103)

Rome Odunze has made the most of his usage early on in this season. He’s caught eight of 13 targets for 139 yards through three weeks.

The wideout has had a catch of at least 21 yards in all three games thus far, including a 47-yard reception in Week 1 against the Panthers. This is nothing new for Odunze, who had a catch of at least 20 yards in 11 of 14 games last season as well.

No matter who is under center, they know they can rely on Odunze as a deep threat on Sunday afternoon.

Garrett Wilson OVER 6.5 Receptions (+101)

Garrett Wilson broke out last week with 10 catches on 13 targets for 107 yards. He was targeted seven times in each of the first two games of the season, hauling in six and five catches in those two contests.

Wilson’s 27 targets are by far the most on the Jets, and his Week 3 performance came with Adonai Mitchell out due to injury. Mitchell is once again out this week, which should mean more targets for Wilson.

Wilson is capable of being a top wide receiver in this league. The Jets should treat him as such in Chicago.

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+155)

Wilson has also found paydirt in each of the last two weeks. He scored on a five-yard catch in Week 2, and a 23-yard catch in Detroit last week.

After scoring four touchdowns in just seven games last season, Wilson is already halfway to last year’s total through three games. I’ll back Wilson to make it three weeks in a row with a touchdown at this +155 price.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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