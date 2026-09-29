Jets vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

The Chicago Bears are looking to build on Monday night’s win when they host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears were down to Case Keenum under center, but he came up with a big performance in Chicago’s 27-7 victory over the Eagles.

On the flip side, the Jets have lost two straight games after opening the season with a 23-10 win in Tennessee.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 4.

Jets vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +3.5 (-118)

Bears -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Jets: +142

Bears: -170

Total

42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Jets vs. Bears How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Soldier Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Jets record: 1-2

Bears record: 2-1

Jets vs. Bears Betting Trends

The Jets are 2-1 against the spread this season.

The Bears are 2-1 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 2-1 in Jets games this season.

The UNDER is 2-1 in Bears games this season.

Jets vs. Bears Injury Reports

Jets Injury Report

Breece Hall – questionable

Mason Taylor – questionable

Kiko Mauigoa – questionable

Adonai Mitchell – questionable

Kene Nwangwu – questionable

Minkah Fitzpatrick – questionable

Bears Injury Report

Anthony Johnson Jr. – IR

Cam Lewis – questionable

Braxton Jones – questionable

Caleb Williams – Inactive in Week 3

Ozzy Trapilo – Inactive in Week 3

Jamree Kromah – Inactive in Week 3

Jayden Loving – Inactive in Week 3

Jordan McFadden – Inactive in Week 3

Jets vs. Bears Key Player to Watch

The Chicago Bears Quarterback (Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent)

Case Keenum silenced his doubters with a great game on Monday Night Football. He completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6%) for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He found the end zone with a rushing touchdown as well.

However, the Bears might turn to Tyson Bagent in Week 4. He’s in his fourth season with the Bears and completed five of nine passes against the Vikings in Week 2.

Either way, the Bears’ quarterback decision will be one to watch this week.

Jets vs. Bears Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have gone under the total in two of their three contests thus far, and that’s the way I’m looking at this one.

The Bears’ defense has settled in since allowing 37 points in Carolina in Week 1. They held the Vikings to nine points and the Eagles to just seven.

New York will probably put up a few touchdowns, but I see this as a 20-17 type of game.

Pick: UNDER 42.5 (-105)

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