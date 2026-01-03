Jets vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Can Bills Win in a Rout?)
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have clinched a playoff spot, but their seed in the AFC could fluctuate depending upon the results of Sunday’s action.
Buffalo lost a chance to win the AFC East by losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, and it could look to rest some players since it is guaranteed a wild card spot in the playoffs.
Still, Buffalo is heavily favored against a New York Jets team that was blown out by the New England Patriots in Week 17 and has nothing to play for except a better draft pick in the final week of the regular season.
The last time these teams played, Buffalo dropped 30 points in a 20-point win. Should bettors expect a similar result on Sunday?
Here’s where I’m leaning for this AFC East battle on Sunday afternoon.
Jets vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jets +7 (-112)
- Bills -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jets: +330
- Bills: -425
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There has been a ton of movement in this game with the Bills potentially resting some of their starters on Sunday.
After opening as an 11.5-point favorite, Buffalo is now down to a seven-point favorite against the lowly Jets. The Bills are locked into a wild card spot, but a win could push them up in the standings ahead of the playoffs.
Jets vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Bills are going to want to avoid being the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, which means they need to take care of business against a lowly Jets team that has been horrific down the final stretch of the season. They are now 30th in offensive DVOA and 31st in defensive DVOA. They are the only team in the NFL that ranks in the bottom five in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They have nothing to offer to compete against this Bills team. I'll lay the points with Buffalo.
Buffalo is an interesting team in Week 18, as Josh Allen is dealing with a foot injury and the team can’t win the AFC East anymore. But, the Bills could move all the way up to the No. 5 spot (and play the AFC North winner in the first round of the playoffs) if Houston and Los Angeles both lose on Sunday.
I think that may be enough for Allen to play, but either way the Bills should dominate a Jets team that has gone completely in the tank the last few weeks.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 23, Jets 10
