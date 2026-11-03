Jets vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs were 5-0 just a few short weeks ago, but are now coming off back-to-back losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

They're now set to return home to take on the New York Jets, who have suffered three straight losses. At 2-6, their season has already begun to run away from them.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 9 AFC showdown.

Jets vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +9.5 (-110)

Chiefs -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets +420

Chiefs -560

Total

OVER 46.5 (-105)

UNDER 46.5 (-115)

Jets vs. Chiefs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 8

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Jets record: 2-6

Chiefs record: 5-2

Jets vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Jets are 4-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-4 in Jets games this season

Chiefs are 3-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-3 in Jets games this season

Jets vs. Chiefs Injury Reports

Jets Injury Report

Breece Hall, RB - Questionable

David Bailey, LB - Questionable

T'Vondre Sweat, DT - Injured Reserve

David Onyemata, DT - Injured Reserve

Chiefs Injury Report

Peter Woods, DT - Questionable

L'Jarius Sneed, CB - Questionable

Tuquan Thronton, WR - Injured Reserve

Jets vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch

Kenneth Walker, RB - Kansas City Chiefs

It's no coincidence that the Chiefs lost their past two games and Kenneth Walker failed to be effective in them. He averaged just 2.6 yards per carry against the Seahawks and then 3.3 yards per carry against the Broncos. If the Chiefs can't get their run game going, they have little to turn to in the passing game with one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Kansas City desperately needs to find a way to get its running game rolling as well as it was early in the season.

Jets vs. Chiefs Prediction and Best Bet

I think the Jets are a better team than you think they are at first glance. Their offense ranks 13th in weighted EPA per play and 10th in offensive success rate. Their defense has struggled, ranking 21st in opponent weighted EPA per play, but they've done a solid job of stopping the run this season, allowing just 4.0 yards per carry. If they can slow down the Chiefs' run game, they're going to be in a great spot to keep this game within range.

Geno Smith hasn't exactly lit up the box score so far this season, but he ranks fifth in the NFL in completion percentage over expected. He has been effective and has thrown only three interceptions. Not turning the ball over is a big step in covering a big spread as an underdog.

The Chiefs may not be as good as we thought. They had an extremely easy start to their schedule with four straight games against the Colts, Dolphins, Raiders, and Chargers, winning two of those games by just a field goal.

I haven't seen enough from Kansas City to bet them to win by double digits against an underrated Jets team.

Pick: Jets +9.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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