Jets vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The New York Jets and Detroit Lions are both looking to bounce back when they meet up on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets went on the road for a 23-10 win over the Titans in Week 1, but blew a 17-7 fourth-quarter lead in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers at home on Sunday.

Detroit edged out the Saints 31-30 to open its season with a home win before falling 41-31 in Buffalo on Thursday night in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score suggests.

Which team will get back on track this week?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 3.

Jets vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +6.5 (-110)

Lions -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets: +225

Lions: -278

Total

48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Jets vs. Lions How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Jets record: 1-1

Lions record: 1-1

Jets vs. Lions Betting Trends

The Jets are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 2-0 this season.

The Lions are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 0-2 this season.

The UNDER is 5-5 in the Jets' last 10 games, including 2-0 this season.

The OVER is 7-3 in the Lions' last 10 games, including 2-0 this season.

Jets vs. Lions Injury Reports

Jets Injury Report

Kene Nwangwu – questionable

Joseph Ossai – questionable

Minkah Fitzpatrick – questionable

Mason Tyler – questionable

Kiko Mauigoa – questionable

Marcelino McCrary-Ball – questionable

David Onyemata – questionable

Lions Injury Report

Avonte Maddox – out

Christian Mahogany – questionable

Blake Miller – questionable

Jets vs. Lions Key Player to Watch

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs split time in the backfield for the last few seasons, but with David Montgomery in Houston, he’s been on the field for 111 of 142 offensive snaps through two weeks.

Gibbs has run for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries. Most of that damage came against the Saints, so Gibbs will be looking to bounce back after being held to 52 yards on 16 carries in Buffalo. He did catch six of eight targets for 61 yards and a score, though.

Jets vs. Lions Prediction and Pick

The Jets have surprised some people so far this season, and I see another close game this week in Detroit.

The Lions were a two-point conversion away from losing to the Saints in their Week 1 overtime win, and were outclassed by the Bills in Week 2.

Of course, the Jets are below the level of Buffalo, but New York has been better than expected thus far.

I might consider buying the point (or half point), but I think the +6.5 should be enough.

Pick: Jets +6.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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