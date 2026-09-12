Jets vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Willing On Wilson)

The New York Jets visit the Tennessee Titans for a Week 1 battle that may not see too much scoring.

The Titans are slight home favorites with a -1.5 spread, but the total is one of the lowest on the board in Week 1 at 38.5.

Still, let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Jets vs. Titans on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Jets vs. Titans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Breece Hall UNDER 2.5 Receptions (-113)

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+260)

Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-101)

Breece Hall UNDER 2.5 Receptions (-113)

Breece Hall broke out for his first 1,000-yard season last year, but he still wasn’t used a ton in the passing game. He caught 36 of 48 targets for 350 yards in his 16 games.

Hall had UNDER 2.5 catches in 12 of 16 games last year and was targeted two times or fewer in six of those contests. I don’t see that changing much in a Week 1 game where the Jets may actually have the lead at times.

Garrett Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+260)

Garrett Wilson is looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled season that limited him to just seven games last year. He did catch four touchdowns in those games, though, after pulling in seven touchdown catches in 17 games the year prior.

It’s going to be tough to bet on Jets receiver props with Geno Smith under center, but I’ll take this +260 price on Wilson in Week 1.

Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-101)

Wan’Dale Robinson joins the Titans after a career year with the Giants last season. He caught 92 of 140 targets for 1,014 yards, shattering his previous high of 699 yards (on 93 catches) set the previous season.

The Titans signed Robinson to a four-year contract this offseason, and they’re going to want to get their money’s worth early on in the season.

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