Is Joe Burrow Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Texans in NFL Week 2)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the injury report ahead of Week 2 with the Houston Texans due to a back injury, and he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup.

Despite that, Burrow is expected to play on Sunday, and he said he plans to after practicing in full on Friday.

Joe Burrow said he'll play Week 2. https://t.co/nwYMlp6cSG — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 16, 2026

This is a huge boost for the 1-0 Bengals, who have Joe Flacco as their backup quarterback in the 2026 season. Burrow missed a ton of time during the 2025 campaign due to a turf toe injury, and the Bengals ended up missing the playoffs.

Cincy has an improved defense in the 2026 season, and it's only a 2.5-point road underdog against Houston in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Burrow is one of the more valuable quarterbacks in the NFL to the spread, but oddsmakers are believing his declaration by keeping the Bengals within a possession when it comes to this line.

Burrow didn't have a huge showing in Week 1, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 254 yards, one score and one pick. The Cincy defense, which forced multiple turnovers in Week 1, starred in the win over Tampa Bay.

Last season, Burrow appeared in eight games, leading Cincy to a 5-3 record in those matchups. He has played 10 games or less in three of his first six completed seasons. So, the Bengals are hoping that this back injury doesn't end up being anything serious in 2026.

Burrow had 17 touchdown passes and just five picks in 2025, and he could have a big game against a Houston defense that struggled against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, allowing 334 passing yards and 36 points.

Burrow is currently set at 249.5 passing yards in the prop market at DraftKings and he's -117 to throw two or more touchdowns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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