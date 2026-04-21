Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 2)

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid (appendectomy) is set to miss Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, though it appears he's getting closer to a return.

Embiid has been ruled out for tonight's matchup, but he did begin his strength and conditioning program as he attempts to ramp up for a return later on in the series. The Sixers were blown out in Game 1 against Boston without Embiid, and they're facing an uphill battle to win this series if he doesn't return.

Status alert: Joel Embiid (appendectomy recovery) has started his strength and conditioning program. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 20, 2026

Oddsmakers aren't giving the Sixers much of a chance in Game 2 on Tuesday night, as DraftKings has set the 76ers as 13.5-point road underdogs. Philly lost by 32 points in Game 1, shooting under 40 percent from the field and under 20 percent from 3 in the loss.

The Sixers struggled in the regular season when Embiid didn't play, going 21-23 in the 44 games that he missed. When he played, the Sixers were 10 games over .500 (24-14).

The former league MVP averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3 during the regular season, so Philly is missing a lot of offensive production in Game 2.

Adem Bona and Andre Drummond will continue to own the center minutes for the 76ers on Tuesday, though I'd avoid both players when it comes to the prop market.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on Philadelphia in the prop market with Embiid sidelined for yet another playoff game.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Celtics

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paul George 18+ Points (-130)

Paul George was arguably the best player on the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1, and he should see a bigger role in Game 2.

George finished with 17 points in 28 minutes, taking just eight shots from the field and two shots from beyond the arc. He was 4–of-8 from the field and 8-of-9 from the line, giving Philly some efficient offense in a game where it shot just 38.9 percent from the field and 17.4 percent from 3-point range.

I’m going to trust George in Game 2, especially if the Sixers are able to hang around. The forward’s minutes were cut short with the Celtics up big in the second half, and he should come closer to his season average of 13.9 shots per game.

As long as Embiid remains out, Philly needs George to handle a bigger scoring load, and he showed that he could score pretty easily – and get to the line – against Boston in Game 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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