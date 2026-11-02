Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to right foot plantar fascia management.

Embiid did not play in the Sixers' last game on Saturday -- the second night of a back-to-back -- with a similar designation.

Sixers injury report for tomorrow's game against the Bulls:

- OUT: Dominick Barlow (lower back), Ariel Hukporti (right Achilles)

- Questionable: Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fascia management). — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 1, 2026

This season, Embiid has played in five of Philly's seven games, only sitting out games that were one end of a back-to-back. He's averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and just 14.3 percent from 3.

If Embiid does miss Monday's game, Adem Bona and Jabari Walker would likely see expanded roles in the Philadelphia frontcourt while Dean Wade and LeBron James may get some time as small-ball centers.

The 76ers have an off day -- along with the rest of the NBA -- on Tuesday, so it would be a little surprising to see Embiid sit unless his foot is bothering him. Philly does not have a back-to-back this week, as it'll take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and Chicago again on Sunday.

Oddsmakers have set the 76ers as 11.5-point favorites at home in this matchup, and they'd likely remain as massive favorites even if Embiid ended up sitting out.

For now, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have released player props for the former league MVP:

Points: 22.5 (Over -106/Under -120)

Rebounds: 8.5 (Over +102/Under -135)

Assists: 4.5 (Over +116/Under -153)

3-Pointers Made: 1.5 (Over +165/Under -220)

Points, Rebounds, Assists: 35.5 (Over -109/Under -120)

Based on those lines, it seems like oddsmakers expect Embiid to play his normal role if he suits up againt Chicago.

The SI Betting team will update this story, and share the latest odds for 76ers vs. Bulls once Embiid's status is shifted available or out for Monday's contest.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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