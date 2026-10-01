Joey Porter Jr. Trade Doesn't Shift Cowboys' Super Bowl Odds in 2026 Season

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers made an blockbuster trade overnight, as Pittsburgh sent star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

The move ends a long holdout for Porter, who had not played in the first three games due to a back injury and had been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cowboys trading for Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. in exchange for a 6th-round pick in 2027, and a 2nd-round pick in 2028.



(via @SlaterNFL) pic.twitter.com/xygY1ePnTa — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2026

Dallas is making a serious effort to improve a defense that was dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play last season and hasn't improved in 2026. The Cowboys are 32nd in EPA/Play, 31st in EPA/Pass and and 32nd in success rate through their first three games in 2026.

That's led the team to a 1-2 start after it was a sneaky candidate to win the NFC East entering the season.

The addition of Porter should improve the Dallas secondary that already has a standout player in rookie safety Caleb Downs. Porter is in the final season of his contract, but it's been reported that Dallas will not immediately extend his deal.

The former second-round pick has three career interceptions and 31 passes defended across three seasons.

Sources: The #Cowboys will not be immediately extending Joey Porter Jr. contract.



Plan is to have him play and make an impact on a team that has Super Bowl aspirations in the NFC.



Contract will take care of itself from there. JPJ gets a fresh, new start. https://t.co/48Uy5YFeeK — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2026

Even though Dallas made a move to address its biggest weakness, oddsmakers aren't changing the team's odds in the Super Bowl market. DraftKings Sportsbook has left the Cowboys at +2800 to win the Super Bowl this season (tied for 15th in the odds) even after the Porter trade.

Dallas has made a bunch of additions to the defense since trading away superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, but it has yet to yield any positive results. The Cowboys take on the 0-3 Houston Texans in Week 4, and they are underdogs on the road in that matchup.

It appears that Porter has a chance to play in that game as long as his back isn't bothering him. Porter's back injury with the Steelers coincided with his frustration that he had not received a long-term deal ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Per source, new Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter will be able to play as soon as Sunday against the Texans, "As long as the back feels good".

Porter has missed the first three games of the season with a sore back while trying to negotiate a new contract.

There is no new contract… — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 1, 2026

Dallas still has the second-best odds to win the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles, and it could go on a run if Porter ends up being an impact player on a defense that needs all the help it can get.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .