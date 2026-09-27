Is Jonah Coleman Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Broncos in NFL Week 3)

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman is set to miss Sunday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle injury.

Coleman was unable to practice this week after he took on a lead role for the Broncos in Week 2 with RJ Harvey out and J.K. Dobbins banged up in the win over Jacksonville. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Denver is putting the rookie on injured reserve, knocking him out for at least the next four games.

Source: With a high-ankle sprain, Broncos RB Jonah Coleman now will miss the next few games and be placed on short-term injured reserve today.



Coleman is expected back for the Broncos’ game against the Cardinals in late October. pic.twitter.com/sZqFPX8TDo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2026

In Week 2, Coleman had 10 carries for 39 yards and his first NFL touchdown in Week 2 against the Jaguars.

Both Harvey and Dobbins are expected to play in this matchup, which helps mitigate the loss of Coleman. That gives Denver a solid two-man group in the running game, although the offense as a whole is in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Play in 2026.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Broncos in this Week 3 matchup.

Best Broncos Prop Bet vs. Rams in NFL Week 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

RJ Harvey OVER 2.5 Receptions (-126)

In Week 1, Harvey led the Denver backfield against Kansas City, playing 51.0 percent of the snaps. He caught four passes on four targets for 23 yards and carried the ball three times for 18 yards in the loss.

Harvey is clearly the preffered passing-down back for Sean Payton, making him an intriguing bet in the prop market against a tough Rams pass rush.

Bo Nix may look to check the ball down quite a bit to avoid taking sacks, and that's a great sign for Harvey's usage in the passing game. The second-year back was a major factor in Denver's passing gmae in 2025, catching 47 of his 58 targets in 17 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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