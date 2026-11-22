Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks appeared to be ready to return to the lineup after a long absence with a groin injury, as he practiced in full during the week.

However, Carolina downgraded Brooks from questionable to out on Saturday, keeping Chuba Hubbard and Trevor Etienne as the team's top two running backs in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Panthers downgraded RB Jonathon Brooks to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens due to his groin injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2026

Brooks' downgrade in status comes after head coach Dave Canales gave a matter-of-fact answers about the former second-round pick's status earlier in the week.

Since being drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brooks has barely played due to multiple significant knee injuries. Canales admitted this week that the team is comfortable with Etienne as the backup and mentioned that both he and Anthony Tyus III can play special teams roles.

That led to a conversation about Brooks' availability, and it appears the young running back is the odd man out in Carolina at the moment.

Canales said he needs to speak with GM Dan Morgan about Jonathon Brooks’ availability. Canales said they are going to give Hubbard the ball, Etienne contributes as a returner and Tyus plays three phases of special teams and he would be fine giving Tyus carries. Canales said… — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 20, 2026

Prior to his injury this season, Brooks appeared in two games, playing 24.6 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He carried the ball nine times for 30 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and caught two passes for 43 yards.

Brooks' absence sets up Chuba Hubbard to lead the Carolina backfield once again, and he's currently having a career year for the Panthers.

Best Panthers Prop Bet vs. Ravens in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chuba Hubbard OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-103)

Since Brooks is inactive for Week 11, this projects to be yet another big game for Hubbard on the ground.

The star running back has carried the ball 19 or more times in five of his nine games, and he's played 81.3 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season. So, Hubbard's path to a bellcow role is even clearer with Brooks set to miss this game.

The Ravens are allowing just 3.7 yards per carry in the 2026 season, but Carolina's offense has been pretty effective on the ground, ranking 13th in the league in EPA/Rush, Hubbard has also carried the ball 65 times over his last three games.

I'm buying the Panthers lead back to have a major role against a Ravens team that just allowed 105 yards and a score to Omarion Hampton in Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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