Is Jordan Addison Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Packers in NFL Week 10)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was a late add to the team's injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Addison suffered a thumb injury in practice on Friday, and he's officially questionable for this divisional matchup.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Jordan Addison and S Josh Metellus are QUESTIONABLE after getting dinged in practice today. https://t.co/tD5iBWhho7 — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 13, 2026

Late-week downgrades in status are never a good thing, and Addison will likely need to prove to the team that he can catch and handle the ball despite his thumb injury to suit up on Sunday.

This season, the former first-round pick has 18 catches (on 36 targets) for 277 yards and one score in seven games. The Minnesota offense has been one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 31st in EPA/Play and 30th in success rate in 2026.

Hopefully, the addition of Kirk Cousins will improve the team's attack, but losing Addison would be a major hit to this receiving corps, especially since T.J. Hockenson has already been ruled out for this matchup.

With the Vikings short-handed already, and Addison's status up in the air, I'm targeting another player in the prop market in Week 10.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Packers in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Cousins and Justin Jefferson have plenty of chemistry from their previous seasons playing together, and I expect it to be on full display against Green Bay.

Jefferson’s numbers are way down this season due to the Viking’s poor quarterback play, yet he still had eight catches for 92 yards and two scores in the season opener against Green Bay.

Cousins has been able to get the ball to his top targets this season (Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker in Las Vegas), and Jefferson remains one of the elite route runners in the league.

Overall, the former first-round pick has 31 catches (on 51 targets) for 393 yards and four scores this season. With Hockenson out and Addison questionable, Jefferson should be the No. 1 option in the passing game for Minnesota on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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