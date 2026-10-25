Is Jordan Mason Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Vikings in NFL Week 7)

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has not played since Week 1 of the 2026 seaso, but he's expected to return on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mason is officially listed as questionable, but he ws activated off of injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to play, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mason's return is a major boost to a Minnesota offense that has been one of the 10 worst in the NFL through the first six weeks of the season.

Vikings activated RB Jordan Mason off injured reserve to their 53-man roster and he is expected to play Sunday vs. the Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2026

Last season, Mason had a huge role for Minnesota, carrying the ball 159 times for 758 yards and six scores (4.8 yards per carry). He had 15 carries for 59 yards and a score in the Vikings' season opener, splitting time with veteran back Aaron Jones.

Both Mason and Jones figure to factor into Minnesota's game plan against Indy, and it's possible Mason could return to his lead role on early downs. The Vikings are just 25th in EPA/Rush this season, so they're hoping Mason can provide a spark out of the backfield.

With Mason making his return here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop for the Vikings' run game in Week 7 of the 2026 season.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Colts in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite player prop picks for this game, and he's still buying Aaron Jones, even with Mason set to return:

Aaron Jones Anytime Touchdown (+165)

I'm surprised we can get such a good price on the Vikings running back to find the end zone this weekend. Not only have the Colts struggled to stop the run this season, but Jones has been fantastic when he's gotten the ball. He ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in the Vikings' final game before the bye, so it's clear they don't mind handing him the ball early and often.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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