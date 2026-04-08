Jordan Walker Home Run Prop Highlights Top Predictions for Cardinals vs. Nationals

The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a decent start in the 2026 season, sitting at 6-5 after taking Game 2 of their three-game set with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Now, the two teams square off in a matinee matchup to decide the series on Wednesday.

A former Cardinals right-hander is on the mound for the Nationals, as Miles Mikolas makes his first start against his former team. After a rough 2025 season in St. Louis, Mikolas (14.46 ERA) has not looked any better in 2026.

So, I’ve found a player prop that is my favorite bet of the day in Major League Baseball.

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Let’s take a look at that pick, the odds and much more for Wednesday’s series finale.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals -1.5 (+129)

Nationals +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Cardinals: -126

Nationals: +104

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Cardinals vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Michael McGreevy (0-1, 2.53 ERA)

Washington: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 14.46 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Cardinals.TV/Nationals.TV

Cardinals record: 6-5

Nationals record: 4-7

Cardinals vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker to Hit a Home Run (+461)

My favorite bet for this game is in the prop market, as former top prospect Jordan Walker is finally flashing the hitting talent that made him one of the most intriguing young players in the game just a few seasons ago.

In today’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – here at SI Betting, I gave a detailed breakdown of why bettors should take Walker to leave the yard at nearly 5/1 odds:

Are we finally seeing the breakout season we’ve waited for from St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker?

The 23-year-old has four home runs and is hitting .300 so far in the 2026 season, rebounding nicely from a 2025 season where he homered just six times in 111 games. Walker has a 1.014 OPS in the 2026 season, and the former first-round pick could be a solid value bet to stay hot against the Washington Nationals.

Former Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Nats, and he’s allowed a Major League Baseball-leading five home runs in two starts while posting a 14.46 ERA. These early-season struggles come after Mikolas allowed 29 home runs in 31 starts for St. Louis last season.

On top of that, the Nationals rank 28th in MLB baseball in bullpen ERA (6.39) and their ‘pen has allowed 14 home runs in just 11 games.

Walker may be the best power hitter on the Cardinals’ roster, so getting him at +461 is a pretty solid price against this shaky Washington staff.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

St. Louis is 1-1 in Michael McGreevy’s starts this season, but the 24-year-old was awesome in his 2026 debut, holding the Tampa Bay Rays without a hit across six innings of work.

McGreevy has an advantage over Mikolas on Wednesday, as the Nationals have been outscored 23-8 in the veteran’s two starts.

I’m simply going to take St. Louis to win this game, especially since Washington has one of the worst bullpens in MLB. St. Louis isn’t a whole lot better (5.67 bullpen ERA) in that department, but Mikolas has given up 17 hits, four walks and 17 runs in two games this season.

This should be a field day for the St. Louis offense, which is 14th in OPS and sixth in runs scored in 2026.

Pick: Cardinals Moneyline (-126 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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