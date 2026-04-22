Jordyn Tyson NFL Draft Odds: Will Giants Select Jordyn Tyson at No. 5?

For the past few months, there has been some debate about who would be the first wide receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon were the top two names on most people's list, but over the past week, there have been whispers that Jordyn Tyson will be the first pass-catcher taken off the board.

Let's take a look at the Arizona State wide receiver's odds for this week's NFL Draft.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jordyn Tyson NFL Draft Odds

Jordyn Tyson Draft Position

OVER 8.5 (+150)

UNDER 8.5 (-200)

Who Will Be First WR Drafted?

Carnell Tate -200

Jordyn Tyson +130

Makai Lemon +1700

Odds To Be Drafted No. 5 Overall (Giants)

Sonny Styles +170

Jordyn Tyson +275

Caleb Downs +380

A report came out on Monday from Todd McShay and Rich Eisen that the Giants are taking a look at Jordyn Tyson with the No. 5 overall pick. As a result, his odds to be the No. 5 overall pick have improved significantly up to +275, and his odds to be the first wide receiver selected have improved to +130. Additionally, he's now a -200 favorite to be selected in the top eight picks. Teams like the Cleveland Browns at No. 6 and the New Orleans Saints at No. 8 are also in the mix to take a wide receiver.

Carnell Tate from Ohio State is still favored to be the first wide receiver selected at -200, but Tyson is very much a clear No. 2, ahead of Makai Lemon at +1700.

The Giants recently acquired the No. 10 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Dexter Lawrence. That increases their options significantly. Previous to that trade, it was a foregone conclusion that they'd take a defensive player at No. 5. Now that they also hold the 10th pick, they may opt for their receiver of choice at No. 5, and then take the best defensive player left on the board at No. 10 in what is a defense-rich draft.

Tyson racked up 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns in his two seasons with Arizona State.

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