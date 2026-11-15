Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Packers in NFL Week 10)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs left the team's Week 9 win against the New England Patriots earlier due to a finger injury, and he's been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacobs underwent surgery on his finger, and he's expected to miss a maximum of three games. That's a positive sign for the Packers, as it likely means Jacobs will avoid a stint on injured reserve. The Packers (6-3) are battling for a playoff spot in a loaded NFC North, and they've already dropped a game against Minnesota in the 2026 season.

Josh Jacobs expected to miss a maximum of 3 weeks after undergoing finger surgery, per @mzenitz. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 9, 2026

Jacobs missed Green Bay's first six games this season after he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List due to a battery case, and he's been named in several allegations of physical and verbal abuse. For now, it appears the star running back won't face an additional suspension from the league.

When he's been on the field, Jacobs has made an impact for Green Bay. The former first-round pick has 36 carries for 80 yards and a score, adding 11 catches for 68 yards and two scores through the air. He's played in three games, but he was limited to just 10 snaps before his injury in Week 9.

With Jacobs out, the Packers have seen their odds fall in this matchup, going from as high as 4.5-point favorites to just 2.5-point favorites against the Vikings in the odds at DraftKings. Part of that movement has to do with the Vikings trading for quarterback Kirk Cousins at the deadline.

The Packers have several options at running back with Jacobs sidelined, including Marshawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. Chris Brooks (questionable for Week 10) could also factor into the mix on Sunday.

Green Bay has struggled to run the ball no matter who has been in at running back, as the team ranks dead last in the league in rushing yards and 31st in yards per carry (3.0) this season. The Packers are 31st in the league in EPA/Rush (ahead of only the Las Vegas Raiders) and now they have to take on a Minnesota defense that is one of the best in the NFL.

Hopefully, Jacobs will be able to return in the next few weeks, as he's been by far the most dynamic player in the Green Bay backfield this season.

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