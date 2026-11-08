Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Patriots in NFL Week 9)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play in Week 9 against the New England Patriots despite the release of additional allegations of physical and verbal abuse against him.

Jacobs already missed Green Bay's first six games this season on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The accounts were included in evidence regarding Jacobs' battery case, which he already faced this six-game discipline from the league this season.

"The three accounts are old, are hearsay, and easily disproven, yet released to the

media by police without any investigation to determine whether they were accurate or

contradicted by evidence," Jacobs' attorneys David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III said in a statment. "Josh is answering them in detail because of the character

assassination that is occurring, unfairly threatening his career."

Jacobs returned in Week 7, and he's found the end zone three times for the Packers over the last two games. The former first-round pick doesn't believe that he'll miss any more time in the 2026 season, though the league could hand down further discipline if it deems it necessary.

For now, Jacobs is off the injury report and expected to start for Green Bay against New England.

"It's one of those things for me where it's like, it really feels like an attack on me and who I am and my character," Jacobs said. "And at the end of the day, there's a lot of stuff being said about me that's completely false -- like, completely made up, and it's like people just run with it. And I can't change that.

"It's just one of those things where it's like, OK, all I can do is try to be who I am and try not to let the negative moments change who I am. And that was the biggest thing for me throughout this whole process. I didn't want to go to a place where I felt like I was closed off and I'm angry all the time because of what's going on in my life."

Through two games this season, Jacobs is averaging just 2.3 yards per carry for a Packers offense that has struggled to run the ball in 2026. However, the veteran back has been a major threat in the red zone, scoring two times through the air and once on the ground.

He has 32 carries for 75 yards and 11 catches (on 13 targets) for 68 yards in the 2026 season.

The Packers are hoping to get their running game going in a crucial matchup against New England. Both teams are 5-3 this season and in the mix to make the playoffs, though Green Bay has a much tougher path in the NFC North with all four teams currently over .500.

Jacobs has some interesting props at DraftKings Sportsbook on Sunday, as he's -110 to score a touchdown and projected 45.5 rushing yards and 21.5 receiving yards. New England is eight in the NFL in EPA/Rush, so this could be a tough matchup for Green Bay on the ground.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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